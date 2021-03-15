Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor swift becomes the first woman to win three times ‘Album of the Year Grammy’

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the award for album of the year three times when “Folklore” triumphed in that marquee category at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.
She previously won the prize for her sophomore album, “Fearless,” in 2010, and scored again in 2016 for her fifth album, “1989.” “Folklore” is her eighth album, meaning she’s batting better than .333 for winning album of the year in her career so far.
The only previous triple winners in the category to win as artists are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
Referring to how the album was made entirely in quarantine, without her even having met some of her collaborators, Swift gave a shout-out to duet partner Justin Vernon, saying, “I’m so excited to meet you someday.” Swift accept the award with her two primary cowriters and coproducers on “Folklore,” Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, with whom she was seen performing a medley of songs from the album earlier in the telecast.
When she triumphed with “Fearless,” she was the youngest artist ever to win album of the year, at 20, although Billie Eilish subsequently picked it up at an even younger age last year, when she was 18.
