Grammy Awards 2021: Here are the best celeb looks that graced the ocassion

MUMBAI: We've said it before and we'll say it again: The Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most exciting displays of creativity we see all year. Of course, there's a time and a place for those tried-and-true classic red carpet glam looks we typically see at the Golden Globes and Oscars, but the Grammys is one of those rare opportunities for our favorite stars to take some chances and really go for it, especially on the beauty front. Though these awards shows do look a bit different this year, there's been no shortage of incredible beauty looks thanks to the fun-loving attendees of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. We're loving it!

Simply put, the singers, rappers, songwriters, and performers celebrating music's biggest night brought it. From Megan thee Stallion's pretty updo to Pheobe Bridgers's vampy bold lip, and every smoky eye and sparkly hair moment in between, the looks are everything. Keep scrolling to see all the Grammys beauty goodness, and be sure to keep checking in for more as the evening continues.

This shaggy mullet is the kind of off-the-wall beauty moment we love to see at the Grammys. Doja Cat’s smoky eye is epic as well.

This wispy updo is just too good. We can't get enough of the loosely curled tresses framing Megan's gorgeously beat face.

Noah kept it easy breezy with the hair and makeup to let her avant-garde gown do the talking, but the jet-black topknot is still a vibe.

Lizzo's full lash and brown-lip moments are everything we needed this evening. Thank you, goddess.

Leave it to Billie to make sure her talons are expertly adorned to match that gorgeous ensemble.

Just wow. It's the shimmery purple eye shadow of Dua Lipa for me.

Taylor Swift’s rose-hued makeup is so pretty, from the diffused blush to the smoked-out pink eye makeup.

This cropped-pink hair on Cardi B absolutely stole the show.