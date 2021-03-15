For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Mar 2021 14:58

Grammy Awards 2021: Harry Styles opens with powerful performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sultry performance of his fine line track `Watermelon Sugar`. According to People magazine, the 27-year-old singer, who is nominated for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, and best music video, took the stage at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night to perform `Watermelon Sugar` in a black leather suit and green feather boa, all custom Gucci.

He chose to go shirtless under his tuxedo jacket, staying true to his gender-fluid, retro-inspired aesthetic.

Styles paired the look with heeled loafers, several chunky rings, and a cross necklace.

He was named the face of Gucci in 2019 and has modelled for Gucci menswear and worn a Gucci gown as the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue.

Styles` this year Grammys look is just the latest in one of his major partnerships with the brand.

