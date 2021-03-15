For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2021 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Actor, Singer and Digital Superstar Keshav Malhotra’s next track Nasha Chadh Gaya is everything flirty and full of party vibes.

MUMBAI: Keshav Malhotra a digital superstar who enjoys a good fan base on YouTube, Instagram etc and has a big name amongst the youth.

Most of his content on social media, from pictures to videos trends overnight on multiple pages.

Holding a penchant for acting and singing, Keshav is excited and looking forward to his new party banger “Nasha Chadh Gaya"

On his journey to pursue his dreams, he spelled his brilliance in songs.

Nasha Chadh Gaya is high on its crazy beat drops, grand visuals and steamy chemistry between Keshav and Khushi, It has the pump to get everyone in the clubs go gaga.

Keshav Malhotra says “Acting and Singing are my forte. I love to be infront of the camera and behind the mic. Entertaining people with quality content has been my passion ever since I can remember. I am very excited and looking forward to the launch of my song. A lot of hardwork has gone into making the song being my first multilingual track.

Coming from a punjabi lad staying in the UK, LLP the song has all the international flavours you want in a song, I hope audience loves it as much as we loved making it”

Tags
Youtube Instagram Songs music
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2021

Misantrophia back with a new single 'Cry me a river'

MUMBAI: Misantrophia is a metalcore band born in 2015 in the province of Brescia, Italy. The band is formed by Matteo “Enne” Truppa on vocals, Matteo “TK” Turla on guitars and synth, Ruben Magri on drums and Paolo Zamboni on bass.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2021

Sways presents his latest hard hitting track 'Repeat'

MUMBAI: Croydon rapper Sways is back with his latest hard hitting release 'Repeat'. Produced by Swiss Producer Ozo Beats, this is a very alternative instrumental, the melodies have a UK native sound, while the drums resonate with the European Underground scene.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2021

CloudNone shares Gareth Emery remix alongside livestream details

MUMBAI: On the tail of his recent two-track ‘

read more
News | 15 Mar 2021

Grammy Awards 2021: Harry Styles opens with powerful performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sultry performance of his fine line track `Watermelon Sugar`.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2021

Hard Rock Cafe marks Earth Hour with a lights out event featuring Moksha All Stars

MUMBAI: Get ready to sway to the tunes of Moksha All Stars at Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road as they prepare to observe Earth Hour on Saturday, the 27th of March, 2021.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hard Rock Cafe marks Earth Hour with a lights out event featuring Moksha All Stars

MUMBAI: Get ready to sway to the tunes of Moksha All Stars at Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road as they prepare to observe Earth Hour on Saturday, the...read more

2
Actor, Singer and Digital Superstar Keshav Malhotra’s next track Nasha Chadh Gaya is everything flirty and full of party vibes.

MUMBAI: Keshav Malhotra a digital superstar who enjoys a good fan base on YouTube, Instagram etc and has a big name amongst the youth. Most of his...read more

3
Sara Khan sets the temperature soaring with Suresh Bhanushali's Photofit Music' new track 'Haye Ni Tere'!

MUMBAI: This magnificent actress, who has burnt the dance floor and mesmerized audiences with her performances before, will now scorch your screens...read more

4
Grammy Awards 2021: Harry Styles opens with powerful performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sultry performance of his fine line track `Watermelon Sugar`....read more

5
10 things to look forward to at Magnetic Fields Nomads 2021

MUMBAI: Imagined as a three-day, open-air gathering of creatives and community, the debut edition of Magnetic Fields Nomads is scheduled to be held...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games