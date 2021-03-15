Actor, Singer and Digital Superstar Keshav Malhotra’s next track Nasha Chadh Gaya is everything flirty and full of party vibes.

MUMBAI: Keshav Malhotra a digital superstar who enjoys a good fan base on YouTube, Instagram etc and has a big name amongst the youth.

Most of his content on social media, from pictures to videos trends overnight on multiple pages.

Holding a penchant for acting and singing, Keshav is excited and looking forward to his new party banger “Nasha Chadh Gaya"

On his journey to pursue his dreams, he spelled his brilliance in songs.

Nasha Chadh Gaya is high on its crazy beat drops, grand visuals and steamy chemistry between Keshav and Khushi, It has the pump to get everyone in the clubs go gaga.

Keshav Malhotra says “Acting and Singing are my forte. I love to be infront of the camera and behind the mic. Entertaining people with quality content has been my passion ever since I can remember. I am very excited and looking forward to the launch of my song. A lot of hardwork has gone into making the song being my first multilingual track.

Coming from a punjabi lad staying in the UK, LLP the song has all the international flavours you want in a song, I hope audience loves it as much as we loved making it”