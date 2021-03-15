10 things to look forward to at Magnetic Fields Nomads 2021

MUMBAI: Imagined as a three-day, open-air gathering of creatives and community, the debut edition of Magnetic Fields Nomads is scheduled to be held at the palatial Nahargarh Ranthambore from March 19-21, 2021 with a cap of 400 attendees while strictly adhering to health and safety protocols outlined by the Rajasthan government.

With a singular focus on championing local excellence in food, culture and music, Magnetic Fields Nomads is another exploration in introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees.

Magnetic Fields Nomads: What we’re looking forward to



1. One of the highlights of the three-day event, envisioned as an open-air retreat, will be Chef’s Table – specially curated, limited seating meals – with two of Delhi’s most exciting chefs, Jatin Mallick, chef and co-founder at global contemporary cuisine restaurant Tres, and sustainability advocate and Fig & Maple founder and chef Radhika Khandelwal, who is well known for her root-to-shoot cooking. Each chef will create a four-course meal for Saturday and Sunday– ie a lunch and a dinner. Bookings for Chef’s Table are now open.

At the Food Garden, there are cuisines to cover every palate and whim. From Asian to South Indian, pizzas to butter chicken, from croissant to chai – there’s all that and more.



2. For those looking for a more relaxed weekend, the wellness space Magnetic Sanctuary is the perfect place to be.

Curated by VITALITY HOURS, a community of self-care and wellness seekers, wellness activities over Saturday and Sunday range from Kundalini yoga and sleep meditation with Shalini Sarena, positive affirmations and crystal therapy with energy alchemist Alisha Berry, sessions with somatic movement therapist Avantika Kochar and mudra meditation and biohacking with certified yoga teacher and nutritionist Nikhil Bhushan.



3. The Nomads share deep wisdom of elixirs that invigorate, rejuvenate and energize at our non-alcoholic wellness bar, The Elixir Bar by Bhu Kombucha. Carefully crafted tinctures and drinks – made in accordance with Ayurveda recipes – to infuse you energy and good health are a wonderful option for those who choose not to drink. And for those who seek to celebrate with libations, one of Delhi's most popular speakeasy bars, PCO comes to Nomads for a very special pop-up on Friday night. The Prohibition Party by PCO is where speakeasy-themed classics will be presented with a wicked twist. Fronted by their all-star bar manager Vicky Thakur, at The Prohibition Party, you can choose between a Smokey Old Fashioned, Truffle Negroni, Twisted Mule or the mysterious Dealer’s Choice.

4. Come lie in a cabana, bring out that sunscreen and soak in some Vitamin D(isco) as you cool down with a specialty cocktail from one of our poolside bars at the Ray-Ban Studios Pool Party. Disco and house music collective Dynamite Disco Club will be leading the party poolside where Bangalore-based DJ and producer Unnayanaa will bring his bag of South-Asian and African-influenced tunes alongside the disco stylings of DDC founder and Kochi-based DJ, Stalvart John, Carissa and Girls Night Out.

5. Draped in velvet and full of warmth, The Peacock Club is where we celebrate new and established artists in an informal cabaret set-up in the spirit of experimentation.

The Peacock Club welcomes back the gypsy cabaret-tinged offerings of Peter Cat Recording Co., while Sahil Vasudeva will engulf your senses in the immersive, shimmering soundscapes of his exclusive debut show ‘Qinara Modulated Piano’. Watch our travelling theatre come alive with old disco and folk mélange of Lifafa, sonic modulations of Arushi Jain, the dreamy, lo-fi experiments of Begum, and scintillating performances by Gauley Bhai, Noni-mouse, Shantanu Pandit, and Karshni.

6. Dance around the warm rays of the afternoon sun as they peek through the canopy of leaves at Jameson Sundowner, where the diverse selections of Mumbai-based producers Sindhi Curry and Kaleekarma, Unnayanaa, Kohra, Murthovicand Delhi-based Girls Night Out will soundtrack the transformation from dusk till dark in Bagichi. Come for the music but stay for the specially-crafted cocktails like the smoky Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned, made with triple distilled Irish whiskey.



7. Inspired by the forest and the predators that call it home, the Ray-Ban Studios Denwill play host to some of the finest from the underground, including Shireen, Chhabb, NASH, DJ MoCity, Spacejams and a very special set from Delhi-based party starters, MadStarBase.



8. The sounds of vinyl will float over the lawns of Nahargarh through the weekend, taking you on a journey of rare, hidden and organic sounds from different corners of the globe at the Easy Picnic. Popular YouTube channel My Analog Journal, that explores rare grooves around the world on vinyl, will take over on Saturday and Sunday with My Analog Journal founder and London-based Dh and filmmaker Zag Erlat, as well as Indian selector Digging in India, and DJ MoCity, who plays on Friday.



9. Just because you’re away from the city doesn’t mean that retail therapy is off the menu. You can find young and edgy brands like Valliyan, Aimée, Dhora, Almost Gods, Balav, Kefi, Tiger & Twig, Moral Science, and Tokri selling streetwear, jewellery and curated vintage at the Magnetic Souk curated by Sanspublic.



10. Stretched across acres of land, and encompassed by lush wilderness, Ranthambore is home to the royal predator, the tiger and a trip here is incomplete without a jungle safari. That’s not all. You’re also in with a chance to have a close encounter with a sambar, chital, chinkara, , hyena, panther, leopard or sloth bear, as well as over 250 species of birds, marsh crocodiles, alligators and the Gangetic dolphins.