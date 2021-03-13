For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Mar 2021 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Jashan Bhumkar new song 'Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo' crosses more than one lakh views in just 24 hours!

MUMBAI: The popular evergreen Ghazal ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo’ has always been loved by music lovers. Singer and vocalist Jashan Bhumkar has come up with an interpretation of the Ghazal in his own style. It is named as ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo’. Song has been released on the very popular label ‘Gaane Shaane’ and is receiving much appreciation and love from music lover.

The music video was shot in Goa at some beautiful locations including Vagator fort and Morjim beach, depicting a very cute love story leading up to a beachside proposal! It all goes with the romantic mood of the song. The video stars actress Kashish Chopra opposite Jashan.

“Given my years of live performance background, I have always been asked and many times, lovingly forced by the audience to sing this song during concerts. In the recorded version up for release I’ve tried my best to do justice to the song that’s been sung by many legends who I look up to, and at the same time I’ve tried to bring my own flavour to it by adding a few classical touches in the midst of a modern track." Jashan Bhumkar

Tags
Singer Jashan Bhumkar Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo music
Related news
News | 13 Mar 2021

San Holo shares new single "IT HURTS!" off forthcoming album

MUMBAI: San Holo’s forthcoming album 'bb u ok?' spans an impressive 20 tracks and see’s San carve his own trailblazing lane, crossing over into the indie world with the use of analogue instruments and collaborations with rock band American Football and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2021

Cat Dealers remix Gryffin and Two Feet single 'I want love'

MUMBAI: Brazilian electronic favourites Cat Dealers have remixed Gryffin and Two Feet’s collaborative smash ‘I Want Love’, out 12th March.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2021

Glass Petals release latest Gem 'Heartbeat' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: Well-renowned duo Glass Petals are back on Heldeep Records for the first time this year with house banger ‘Heartbeat’. Under their tagline ‘club music only’, Felix Cartal and Johnny Jover, the faces behind Glass Petals, are known to be a goldmine for the best club tunes around.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2021

Afzal Yusuff's latest composition 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram' out now!

MUMBAI: Afzal Yusuff, known for his mellifluous compositions has now gifted us a new melody 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram'. Penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and rendered in the soothing voice of Anne Amie, the song is about a girl's reminiscence of her lost love.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2021

Amitabh Bachchan is back in his happy space 'Studio'

<p>MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan seemed to find happiness in is his studio. The actor frequently shares posts from his studio on his Instagram profile. The latest additions to his Instagram profile are posts from the aforementioned space. </p>

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

top# 5 articles

1
San Holo shares new single "IT HURTS!" off forthcoming album

MUMBAI: San Holo’s forthcoming album 'bb u ok?' spans an impressive 20 tracks and see’s San carve his own trailblazing lane, crossing over into the...read more

2
Nick Jonas' celebrates successful 'Spaceman' with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas' new album “Spaceman” is out. The singer's first solo album since he and the Jonas Brother reunited in 2019, Nick wrote,...read more

3
Internet sensation quintet MJ 5 out with debut single 'Bawaal'

MUMBAI: Internet sensations and all-male dance quintet, MJ 5, released their debut single, "Bawaal" on Friday. The band comprises R. Kartik,...read more

4
Glass Petals release latest Gem 'Heartbeat' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: Well-renowned duo Glass Petals are back on Heldeep Records for the first time this year with house banger ‘Heartbeat’. Under their tagline ‘...read more

5
Dutch producer Julian Snijder releases 'Your Love' on Epic247

MUMBAI: Dutch producer-dj Julian Snijder signs multi single record label deal with Epic247 Recordings. The first single ‘Your Love’ premiered on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games