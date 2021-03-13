Singer Jashan Bhumkar new song 'Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo' crosses more than one lakh views in just 24 hours!

MUMBAI: The popular evergreen Ghazal ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo’ has always been loved by music lovers. Singer and vocalist Jashan Bhumkar has come up with an interpretation of the Ghazal in his own style. It is named as ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo’. Song has been released on the very popular label ‘Gaane Shaane’ and is receiving much appreciation and love from music lover.
The music video was shot in Goa at some beautiful locations including Vagator fort and Morjim beach, depicting a very cute love story leading up to a beachside proposal! It all goes with the romantic mood of the song. The video stars actress Kashish Chopra opposite Jashan.
“Given my years of live performance background, I have always been asked and many times, lovingly forced by the audience to sing this song during concerts. In the recorded version up for release I’ve tried my best to do justice to the song that’s been sung by many legends who I look up to, and at the same time I’ve tried to bring my own flavour to it by adding a few classical touches in the midst of a modern track." Jashan Bhumkar
