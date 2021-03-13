San Holo shares new single "IT HURTS!" off forthcoming album

MUMBAI: San Holo’s forthcoming album 'bb u ok?' spans an impressive 20 tracks and see’s San carve his own trailblazing lane, crossing over into the indie world with the use of analogue instruments and collaborations with rock band American Football and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. Today he shares a melodic and emotional new single "IT HURTS!" which features San’s distinctive guitar style on display once again as he steps even further into a new alternative direction.

Of the track San shares, “I wrote “IT HURTS!” about love originally, but just like a lot of my music, it’s just as applicable to life in general. There are ups and downs in life and plenty of moments that ‘hurt’. Life can be tough. Life can be ugly. But it’s that pain that makes it all ‘real’, whether that’s pain coming from love, or the struggles of life in general. Sometimes feeling pain is better than feeling nothing at all. Everything shapes you into who you are - the good and the bad”.

"IT HURTS!" is the second single lifted from the forthcoming album and follows on from recently released "find your way (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)" which received support from the likes of Billboard, NME Japan and EDM.com to name a few. The track is an ode to staying optimistic and positive during hard times, a theme that runs throughout the album. San also recently shared a striking video for "find your way" which was directed by THUNDERLIPS, a multi-award winning duo based in Auckland, New Zealand who has worked with the likes of Two Door Cinema Club. The eye-catching and leftfield visuals are a mesmerising 80’s VHS inspired journey through dreamlike behind the scenes film sets and studios, reflecting the new alt-indie leaning sound we see from San Holo on the forthcoming album.

Through his career, San has established a sizeable and loyal fanbase in Asia. Since 2016, he's toured through the region annually, playing at the biggest clubs and festivals. In 2019, his world tour included 75 shows and sold over 100,000 tickets across the globe, including performances in Asia including Malaysia (Good Vibes Festival), Singapore (Zouk) and Indonesia (We The Fest). His plans to return to Asia to perform at Hydeout Festival in Singapore and S20 Festival in Bangkok in 2020 were unfortunately thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Holo's album 'bb u ok?' is due out via Counter Records/bitbird/Liquid State on 21st May, with his new single "IT HURTS!" out now.