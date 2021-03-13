Nick Jonas' celebrates successful 'Spaceman' with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas' new album “Spaceman” is out.

The singer's first solo album since he and the Jonas Brother reunited in 2019, Nick wrote, recorded and shot the same during quarantine. He wrote, "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most."

Based upon Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria and Commitment, Spaceman has 11 tracks in total. The 'Spaceman' song video is also out and Nick features as a spaceman in a far away land. Priyanka also features in the video but virtually as the song speaks about distance.

Alongside penning a heartfelt note for fans, Nick also shared some unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra. "I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose. And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love."

Priyanka, on the other hand, was equally proud of her husband as she shared the album release announcement and wrote, "#SpacemanVideo is OUT NOW! Proud of everything you do @nickjonas."