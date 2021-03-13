Afzal Yusuff's latest composition 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram' out now!

MUMBAI: Afzal Yusuff, known for his mellifluous compositions has now gifted us a new melody 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram'. Penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and rendered in the soothing voice of Anne Amie, the song is about a girl's reminiscence of her lost love. The track is a result of virtual collaboration of many musicians who worked from different parts of India namely Kochi, Delhi, Chennai and Pune. The keyboard programming is done by Roshan Sebastian, guitar by Abin Sagar, sarangi by Ahsan Ali, and sarod by Abhishek Borkar.

The video is directed by Sumesh Lal along with Deepu Sasidharan, Binu Ninan, and Akhilesh KR. The cinematography is handled by Mahesh SR, Aneesh Chandran, and Akhil Sundaram whereas the editing and coloring are done by Alby Nataraj. 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram' is produced and released by Muzik247.

To watch 'Smrithiyude Thazhvaram' :