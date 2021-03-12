The 63rd GRAMMY Awards to stream in India exclusively on SonyLIV

MUMBAI: From grooving to their foot-tapping tracks to finding respite in those soothing melodies or gazing at their mind-blowing music videos, musicians have kept us entertained round the year. And now, it’s time to celebrate their work and honour them at one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies ever. Music industry’s biggest night, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards® presented by The Recording Academy® will stream on Monday, March 15th, 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Signifying the epitome in music, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian, Trevor Noah. SonyLIV’s transmission of the 63RD Annual GRAMMY Awards® is co-presented by Black & White.
The annual presentation ceremony will not only showcase the world’s most prominent artists competing in various categories but will also feature captivating performances by spectacular names across pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock music genres. GRAMMY’s top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4). While we just can’t wait to know who all will take the GRAMMY home, but the biggest and brightest names like Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Post Malone will be taking the centre stage at the celebrated awards night.
Taking India to the international awards are Neha Mahajan and Anoushka Shankar. Neha has been credited for the song Mi Sangre, which is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin's album, Pausa, that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Whereas sitar player Anoushka Shankar's album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. For the album Love Letter, singer Shilpa Rao has collaborated with Anoushka.
Below is the list of nomination under the much-anticipated category – Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Black Parade
Beyoncé
Colors
Black Pumas
Rockstar
DaBaby
Say So
Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted
Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now
Dua Lipa
Circles
Post Malone
Savage
Megan Thee Stallion
SONG OF THE YEAR
Black Parade
Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice
The Box
Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore
Don't Start Now
Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren
Cardigan
Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift
Everything I Wanted
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell
Circles
Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh
I Can't Breathe
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
If The World Was Ending
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
So, don’t forget to catch the music industry’s biggest awards night on Monday, March 15th, 05:30 AM IST, only on SonyLIV!
Comments:
Amogh Dusad, Head- Programming and New Initiatives, Digital, says,
“GRAMMYs are the most renowned and coveted awards within the music industry. We’re sure that music aficionados in India will be excited as SonyLIV exclusively streams the award night in India.”
