Selena Gomez's first Spanish album is here

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez just drop her first Spanish album.

The Spanish-language EP is titled ‘Revelacion’. Selena had first teased a Spanish-language project in 2011 but made little reference to the idea after that.

Meanwhile, Revelacion comprise seven songs, three of which include features from artists Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

The Revelación tracklist is as follows: De Una Vez, Buscando Amor, Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro, Dámelo To featuring Myke Towers, Vicio, Adiós and Selfish Love with DJ Snake.

Selena revealed she always wanted to release a Spanish album for the past 10 years and it’s finally here.