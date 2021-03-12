For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Mar 2021 16:32

Selena Gomez's first Spanish album is here

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez just drop her first Spanish album.

The Spanish-language EP is titled ‘Revelacion’. Selena had first teased a Spanish-language project in 2011 but made little reference to the idea after that.

Meanwhile, Revelacion comprise seven songs, three of which include features from artists Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

The Revelación tracklist is as follows: De Una Vez, Buscando Amor, Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro, Dámelo To featuring Myke Towers, Vicio, Adiós and Selfish Love with DJ Snake.

Selena revealed she always wanted to release a Spanish album for the past 10 years and it’s finally here.

Tags
Selena Gomez Baila Conmigo Rauw Alejandro Dámelo Myke Towers Vicio Adiós Selfish Love DJ Snake
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

