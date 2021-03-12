Selena Gomez's first Spanish album is here

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez just drop her first Spanish album.
The Spanish-language EP is titled ‘Revelacion’. Selena had first teased a Spanish-language project in 2011 but made little reference to the idea after that.
Meanwhile, Revelacion comprise seven songs, three of which include features from artists Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.
The Revelación tracklist is as follows: De Una Vez, Buscando Amor, Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro, Dámelo To featuring Myke Towers, Vicio, Adiós and Selfish Love with DJ Snake.
Selena revealed she always wanted to release a Spanish album for the past 10 years and it’s finally here.
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more
MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez shared behind the scene pictures while shooting for “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake. She captioned, “Thank you my friend, you are...read more
MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning...read more
MUMBAI: Born and brought up in Mumbai, 24-year-old musician Murtaza Retiwala who has managed to well develop an audience through his cover songs like...read more
MUMBAI: London-based R&B vocalist John Alone kicks off 2021 with ‘On The Run’ featuring Kway. The release continues on from themes established on...read more
MUMBAI: Current EP ‘Reverie’ marked a bold step forward for the alt-pop trio. Bringing a sunshine burst of optimism and dynamic live elements to...read more