Selena Gomez calls DJ Snake 'a gift'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez shared behind the scene pictures while shooting for “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake.
She captioned, “Thank you my friend, you are a gift”.
DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have joined forces once again. This time, the duo has released their bilingual new single “Selfish Love.” The breathtaking song has been accompanied by a stunning official music video from award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra. “Selfish Love” follows DJ Snake and Selena Gomez’s first collaboration, “Taki Taki,” along with Ozuna and Cardi B.
