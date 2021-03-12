John Alone kicks off his 2021 with an emotionally honest and heartfelt new track 'On The Run'

MUMBAI: London-based R&B vocalist John Alone kicks off 2021 with ‘On The Run’ featuring Kway. The release continues on from themes established on his latest EP ‘Spanish Blue’. It describes a sudden breakdown in a relationship that while unexpected, was almost inevitable when honestly assessed. Kway’s guest vocals exist as a glimmer of optimism that serves as a counterpoint to the song’s themes of hopeless gloom and doom. Pushing his own style of emotionally honest and heartfelt R&B/Soul, John Alone's ‘On The Run’ perfectly captures that.
