Director Vinay Sapru: A biography can be written on our experience with artists

MUMBAI: Talented director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have come a long way in directing many songs which have gone onto becoming huge hits. Recently in a candid chat with Namrata Kale from Radioandmusic.com, Vinay Sapru opened up about their true heartfelt emotion. “Everytime we are directing a track we are always a bit nervous. But in comparison, Radhika is the most nervous one,” said Vinay jokingly.

He also mentioned some of their best memories while getting songs like 'Tere Mast Mast do Nain' and 'Dagabaaz Re' done. “It was very difficult for us to get Salman Khan doing a whacky step where he is with those heart-shaped glairs and the whole set was against it. But Salman Khan took it very sportingly and aced that step. Then infact those songs went onto becoming some great hits. So we have so many such beautiful memories shared with artists like these. Now after working with almost the entire music industry and actors I feel a biography can be written on our experience with artists," added a contented Vinay.

After delivering hits like ‘Kinna Sohna’, ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’, ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Vaaste’, Vinay Sapru, and Radhika Rao had teamed up for a romantic song ‘Lut Gaye’ with T-Series.

The duo has directed and produced songs of legendary singers like Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Jagjit Singh etc. to the new-age sensations Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, and many more. In fact, ‘Vaaste’ has become the only Hindi music video in India to have more than one billion views, in addition to being the most liked video in India, and in the top 10 most liked videos across the globe.

Now the duo is up for a new venture which is a musical film with T-Series. He mentions this musical film to be a story based on three people who hail from India but are settled abroad. It shows what happens next when they come to terms with their lives.

Before signing off, Vinay announced his next project which stars Arjun Kapoor to be releasing soon in a few days.