For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Mar 2021 14:11 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali teaming up with Ravi Varman & Karan Kapadia has us super excited!

MUMBAI: Always leave it to Dhvani Bhanushali to spring the best surprises on her fans!

The country's youngest popstar, recently posted a special behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account that's making noise!

Dhvani Bhanushali, who is the popstar and has set a historic viewership benchmark on YouTube, drove millions of her followers into a frenzy as she gave them a glimpse of her next project.

Interestingly, Dhvani's post also reveals a collaboration with popular ad filmmaker Karan Kapadia and acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman. While Karan has directed numerous commercials including Ranveer Singh's #DoTheRex ad, Ravi Varman has worked on the biggest films including Barfi!, Ram Leela, Tamasha, Sanju and Jagga Jasoos among others.

Though details remain unknown at this juncture, insiders reveal that Dhvani is teaming up with the talented duo on something exciting - And by the looks of it, it's going to be epic!

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Karan Kapadia Youtube Singer
Related news
News | 12 Mar 2021

BLACKPINK’s Rosé will make your day better with ‘On The Ground’

MUMBAI: Blackpink's Rose is about to blossom with R, her debut solo album. To celebrate the big drop on Friday (March 12), the antipodean singer presented the music video for her country-flecked single "On The Ground" via Blackpink's official YouTube channel.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2021

What defines a hit song in era of fake views and likes?

MUMBAI: Since last year, after rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Police, stories of musicians 'buying' fake likes and views have become rampant.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2021

Carrie Underwood gets a funny gift from husband on b'day

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday took to social media on Thursday to share the gifts she got from her children and husband Mike Fisher. Mike later shared a picture of the actress showing off the funny gift she received from him.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2021

Harry Styles to open 2021 Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Harry Styles will be the opening act at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on Sunday. Jack Sussman, CBS executive VP of specials, music and live events, confirmed the performance.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2021

AR Rahman's film '99 Songs' in theatres on April 16

MUMBAI: AR Rahmans film production venture "99 Songs", a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16. Rahman, who forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK’s Rosé will make your day better with ‘On The Ground’

MUMBAI: Blackpink's Rose is about to blossom with R, her debut solo album. To celebrate the big drop on Friday (March 12), the antipodean singer...read more

2
Antariksh's dystopian video single for Quest ft Guitar legend Marty Friedman is Out Now!

MUMBAI: Packed with a delicious blend of Indian and western sensibilities, a captivating solo by one of the most respected guitar legends of the...read more

3
Payal Dev on using live instruments for 'Danka baja' in 'Mumbai Saga'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Payal Dev reveals she used live instruments to record her new composition "Danka baja" in the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga". "...read more

4
Adhyayan Suman introduces the friendship anthem of the year - 'Peg Daariya'!

MUMBAI: After the humoungous success of 'Aashram', where he played the popular rockstar Tinka Singh, Adhyayan Suman is back with his single 'Peg...read more

5
Carrie Underwood gets a funny gift from husband on b'day

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday took to social media on Thursday to share the gifts she got from her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games