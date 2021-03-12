Dhvani Bhanushali teaming up with Ravi Varman & Karan Kapadia has us super excited!

MUMBAI: Always leave it to Dhvani Bhanushali to spring the best surprises on her fans!

The country's youngest popstar, recently posted a special behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account that's making noise!

Dhvani Bhanushali, who is the popstar and has set a historic viewership benchmark on YouTube, drove millions of her followers into a frenzy as she gave them a glimpse of her next project.

Interestingly, Dhvani's post also reveals a collaboration with popular ad filmmaker Karan Kapadia and acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman. While Karan has directed numerous commercials including Ranveer Singh's #DoTheRex ad, Ravi Varman has worked on the biggest films including Barfi!, Ram Leela, Tamasha, Sanju and Jagga Jasoos among others.

Though details remain unknown at this juncture, insiders reveal that Dhvani is teaming up with the talented duo on something exciting - And by the looks of it, it's going to be epic!