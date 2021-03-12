For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
BLACKPINK’s Rosé will make your day better with ‘On The Ground’

MUMBAI: Blackpink's Rose is about to blossom with R, her debut solo album.

To celebrate the big drop on Friday (March 12), the antipodean singer presented the music video for her country-flecked single "On The Ground" via Blackpink's official YouTube channel.

Rose has been blazing away since she entered the K-pop world as a teen.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Rosé and her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was seven. At age 15, she auditioned for YG Entertainment, got signed up and the rest is musical history.

Blackpink -- that’s Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose -- entered the Guinness World Records with the music video for 2020’s "How You Like That," which set five YouTube viewing records.

Along the way, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl-group to perform at Coachella and their video for "Kill This Love" became the fastest YouTube video to reach 100 million views. (It briefly held the 24-hour record, with 56.7 million views.)

