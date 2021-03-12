Antariksh's dystopian video single for Quest ft Guitar legend Marty Friedman is Out Now!

MUMBAI: Packed with a delicious blend of Indian and western sensibilities, a captivating solo by one of the most respected guitar legends of the world and provocative lyrics, Antariksh’s first single of the year, Quest has received an encouraging response from the audience, press and musician community.

Now the multi lingual music project takes the journey of Quest ahead with a fitting visual accompaniment, in a thought-provoking animated video, which was released today (March 12, 2021). Click here to watch Quest

The brainchild of Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput, Antariksh is a premier Progressive Rock oriented, multi-lingual act based out of New Delhi, India.

Almost 5 months in the making, the animated video - which was a long-standing dream of Rajput - was brought to life in collaboration with a Bangalore-based visual artist Pratik Dey. But the collaboration with his long-time music idol, the former Megadeth guitar player Marty Friedman, was pure serendipity.

Conceptually, Quest touches on the topic of breaking the illusions of ‘me and mine’ that one lives with and gets attached to. The video narrates the story of a child (who is aggrieved and discontented with the state of the world), on a ‘quest’ to find his very purpose of his existence. In this journey, as he grows, he falls into the slow rut of society and becomes a part of it; which leads him to almost lose his mind until something nudges him to realise that the quest itself, is the purpose.