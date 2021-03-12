For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Mar 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Antariksh's dystopian video single for Quest ft Guitar legend Marty Friedman is Out Now!

MUMBAI: Packed with a delicious blend of Indian and western sensibilities, a captivating solo by one of the most respected guitar legends of the world and provocative lyrics, Antariksh’s first single of the year, Quest has received an encouraging response from the audience, press and musician community.

Now the multi lingual music project takes the journey of Quest ahead with a fitting visual accompaniment, in a thought-provoking animated video, which was released today (March 12, 2021). Click here to watch Quest

The brainchild of Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput, Antariksh is a premier Progressive Rock oriented, multi-lingual act based out of New Delhi, India.

Almost 5 months in the making, the animated video - which was a long-standing dream of Rajput - was brought to life in collaboration with a Bangalore-based visual artist Pratik Dey. But the collaboration with his long-time music idol, the former Megadeth guitar player Marty Friedman, was pure serendipity.

Conceptually, Quest touches on the topic of breaking the illusions of ‘me and mine’ that one lives with and gets attached to. The video narrates the story of a child (who is aggrieved and discontented with the state of the world), on a ‘quest’ to find his very purpose of his existence. In this journey, as he grows, he falls into the slow rut of society and becomes a part of it; which leads him to almost lose his mind until something nudges him to realise that the quest itself, is the purpose.

Tags
Antariksh dystopian Quest Guitar legend Marty Friedman
Related news
News | 20 Jan 2021

Antariksh hits it big with its upcoming single Quest feat. the guitar legend Marty Friedman

MUMBAI: Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput’s brainchild, Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock project based out of New Delhi, India.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2020

Antariksh's 'Raahiya' talks about uncertainty and fragility of life

MUMBAI: After receiving great responds on their October release titled “Jee Le Zara” Indian Hindi Rock Band Antariksh’s released new single “Raahiya” taking our love for Pop/Rock music from the 80s and 90s.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

Popular Hindi-Rock band Antariksh releases their inspiring new video single - Jee Le Zara

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-Rock act Antariksh is back with a new video single titled Jee Le Zara, which was released globally today (October 13th 20).

read more

RnM Biz

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

top# 5 articles

1
Payal Dev on using live instruments for 'Danka baja' in 'Mumbai Saga'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Payal Dev reveals she used live instruments to record her new composition "Danka baja" in the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga". "...read more

2
Adhyayan Suman introduces the friendship anthem of the year - 'Peg Daariya'!

MUMBAI: After the humoungous success of 'Aashram', where he played the popular rockstar Tinka Singh, Adhyayan Suman is back with his single 'Peg...read more

3
Carrie Underwood gets a funny gift from husband on b'day

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday took to social media on Thursday to share the gifts she got from her...read more

4
Mouni Roy to scorch your screens with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' new track 'Patli Kamariya'!

MUMBAI: This doe-eyed actress, who has burnt the dance floor and mesmerized audiences with her performances before, will now scorch your screens with...read more

5
AR Rahman's film '99 Songs' in theatres on April 16

MUMBAI: AR Rahmans film production venture "99 Songs", a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16. Rahman, who forays...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games