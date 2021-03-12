Adhyayan Suman introduces the friendship anthem of the year - 'Peg Daariya'!

MUMBAI: After the humoungous success of 'Aashram', where he played the popular rockstar Tinka Singh, Adhyayan Suman is back with his single 'Peg Daariya', a song presented by Zee Music.
Bringing you the friendship anthem of the year, 'Peg Daariya' takes you through a journey of heartbreak and liberation, all while making you get up and dance!
With vocals by Adhyayan Suman and Ruchika Chauhan, lyrics by Avinash Chouhan and music by Yash Chauhan, 'Peg Daariya' is a feel-good song that makes for the perfect listening to pick you up.
Featuring Adhyayan Suman, Karan Lall, Mallaikaa Ch and Maera Mishra, the music video directed by Rayhaan Patni, takes audiences through an adventurous road trip of self-discovery while recovering from a breakup and embracing friendship.
Shot at exclusive, hidden local gems in the country, ''Peg Daariya'' explores the undying and fighting human spirit.
Talking about the song says Adhyayan Suman, "After the grim year we've all had, 'Peg Daariya' is the kind of song that uplifts your spirit. It's truly the friendship anthem of the year and we were fortunate to have such a great team on board that made all of this possible. This song reiterates that there's always light at the end of the tunnel and everything you want is just an attitude-change away."
Presented by Zee Music and produced by Adhyayan Suman and Vikaas Gutgutia, ' Peg Daariya' will be out on across all Zee Music platforms soon.
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more
MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday took to social media on Thursday to share the gifts she got from her...read more
MUMBAI: This doe-eyed actress, who has burnt the dance floor and mesmerized audiences with her performances before, will now scorch your screens with...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Payal Dev reveals she used live instruments to record her new composition "Danka baja" in the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga". "...read more
MUMBAI: AR Rahmans film production venture "99 Songs", a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16. Rahman, who forays...read more
MUMBAI: Keeping the momentum of Mumbai Saga high, the makers will release the second song ‘Danka Baja’ today. The electrifying song that features...read more