We believe in giving wings to talented people: Pawan Chawla on raising a platform to support talent

MUMBAI: Pawan Chawla, Producer & Founder of a Leading celebrity company P&M Movies will be producing for a series of music videos for singer-producer Ankit Tiwari. This series is going to be shot in North India in the coming months.

On the occasion, Pawan Chawla said “I am very enthralled to announce our tie-up with the renowned Composer-Singer Ankit Tiwari. He is a born music lover and believes in himself. We had a very fruitful meeting today and we mutually agreed to shoot for a new music video consisting of a series of songs across northern India in the coming months.”

Check interview below:

What is the motive and vision for P&M Movies?

P&M Movies is a Leading celebrity company that provides a range of professional services to suit client’s taste, style, budget and requirements and has expertise for public events, wedding planning, govt events and corporate events. Known for its best management services across the country, P&M Movies plan and organise events to thrill, excite, surprise and delight the audience of our country.

Recently we have produced music videos with top singers like Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Meet Bros, Ankit Tiwari, Bohemia, Amy Jackson & many more famous artists of the country.

How do you help singers to grow in their platform?

Whether it’s a fresher or an experienced singer, we only respect talents. We give them a chance to showcase their talent by producing their music videos. We believe in giving wings to talented people.

What kind of genres do you usually create?

We have produced songs in all kinds of genres. From Punjabi hit to Haryanvi to emotional numbers. It’s just the song that should touch the heart of the music lovers. Few of the music videos that we have produced recently are “Sonhiye” with Mika Singh & Daler Mehndi, “Mehbooba” with actress Amy Jackson & Ankit Tiwari, and “Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai” with meet bros & Ankit Tiwari

How is it working with different big celebrities?

We work with the top-notch celebrities of the country and it’s always wonderful working with them because of their sincerity and modesty.