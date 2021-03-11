Tiger Shroff to dad Jackie: Only aim in life is to make you proud

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was a guest on the singing reality show "Indian Idol" recently, and a pleasant surprise awaited the actor. He was treated to a special video made by his family, where his wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff shared special messages for the actor.
Talking about when she had met him for the first time and their life together, Ayesha said: "It will be fun for all of you to know that the first time I met him, I was 13 years old. I actually met him at a record shop where we spoke for two minutes and then I went home. I said to my mom that I met the man whom I would marry. Then, I saw him after three years and we started talking and went out a couple of times. I feel the best decision of my life has been to marry him, and I am very lucky to find a wonderful man like him. He has been a great husband and the best father in the whole world."
Tiger also added that all he wants in life is to make his father proud. "I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) -- to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it," he said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: People no longer listen to film songs, feels Shaan, who has done playback duty in Bollywood for over a couple of decades. "People have...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer John Altman, who played the role of Nick Cotton on the show EastEnders, says the writers' job on the show was challenging,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single "...read more
MUMBAI: Its not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied. Kanye's long...read more
MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and...read more