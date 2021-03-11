For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Mar 2021 11:24 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' groove

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a push to husband Nick Jonas' new album, Spaceman.

Priyanka posted a video on Instagram stories, where she uses an astronaut filter, and grooves on a track.

"#Spaceman #NickJonas," she wrote, along with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Spaceman is Jonas' the fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas' first solo release as a singer since 2016.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film's lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received a BAFTA nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

(Source: IANS)

