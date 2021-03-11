For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Mar 2021 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Mouni Roy to scorch your screens with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' new track 'Patli Kamariya'!

MUMBAI: This doe-eyed actress, who has burnt the dance floor and mesmerized audiences with her performances before, will now scorch your screens with her moves. The stunning Mouni Roy will now feature in Bhushan Kumar’s new hottest song – Patli Kamariya. A perfect amalgamation of Indian and western beats, the dance track is composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi whose tunes and fun lyrics will redefine the Hindi EDM music genre.

Sporting an edgy, sexy look in the song, Mouni Roy turns heart stealer in ‘Patli Kamariya’ which was shot in Dubai by Arvindr Khaira. Her fans are in for a treat as the gorgeous actress takes on some challenging choreography in this swanky, stylized track. The beat-heavy ‘Patli Karmariya’, with vocals by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon, directed by Arvindr Khaira and choreographed by Shazia & Piyush is the perfect example of an Indo-fusion track, blending sounds on home turf with western influences.

Says Mouni Roy, “The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure.”

Adds Bhushan Kumar, “Tanishk has created such a fabulous groovy track that is very catchy and addictive. Sukh-E & Parampara vocals fit the sound so perfectly. Mouni and Arvindr have created a superb dance track, definitely going to hit the charts.”

‘Patli Kamariya’ will soon be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

