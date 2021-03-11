Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si remake ft. Ajay Keswani and Urvashi Rautela garners ten million views

MUMBAI: A certified hit emerges from Cool Lip Music in Association with White Billionaire X Beyond Music. The record labels brought the remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which has now amassed 10 million views within a week
The original song by legends Kishore Kumar and Madhubala is a timeless hit and in the spirit of celebrating both the iconic artists, producers Viral Motani, Pakkhi Hegde & Manoj Lakhiani offered a reimagined version of the song. After hitting the nail on the head with the remake of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, the masters of recreation deliver a hit song with Ajay Keswani 's Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.
Written and directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and with music by Vicky-Hardik, the remake has been sung by renowned singer, Ajay Keswani and it features him along with the popular actress, Urvashi Rautela.
Singer, actor and multi-instrumentalist, Ajay Keswani says, “The success of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is the highlight of 2021 for me. I thank the listeners for embracing our tribute. Garnering 10 million views so early on is a dream come true.”
Urvashi Rautela says, “I think most of the credit for the success of the remake goes to the producers for picking such an iconic song. Ajay has owned the song in a special way and his passion for music has translated so well into the remake. Big love to the listeners who made it trend.”
The remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is now available on the YouTube channel of Saregama.
MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has made a rare admission. As the cover star of Vogue's April 2021 issue, the multi-hyphenate pulled back the curtain on a...read more
MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning...read more
MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her electric new single “Hurricane.” With her empowering lyrics and dynamic vocals, Anushka Jag...read more
MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik had slammed the Recording Academy and the Grammy awards, accusing them of being biased and corrupt, and...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has admitted her drug abuse “saved her life at times”. The Confident hitmaker – who was hospitalised for a drug overdose in July...read more