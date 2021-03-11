Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si remake ft. Ajay Keswani and Urvashi Rautela garners ten million views

MUMBAI: A certified hit emerges from Cool Lip Music in Association with White Billionaire X Beyond Music. The record labels brought the remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which has now amassed 10 million views within a week

The original song by legends Kishore Kumar and Madhubala is a timeless hit and in the spirit of celebrating both the iconic artists, producers Viral Motani, Pakkhi Hegde & Manoj Lakhiani offered a reimagined version of the song. After hitting the nail on the head with the remake of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, the masters of recreation deliver a hit song with Ajay Keswani 's Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

Written and directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and with music by Vicky-Hardik, the remake has been sung by renowned singer, Ajay Keswani and it features him along with the popular actress, Urvashi Rautela.

Singer, actor and multi-instrumentalist, Ajay Keswani says, “The success of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is the highlight of 2021 for me. I thank the listeners for embracing our tribute. Garnering 10 million views so early on is a dream come true.”

Urvashi Rautela says, “I think most of the credit for the success of the remake goes to the producers for picking such an iconic song. Ajay has owned the song in a special way and his passion for music has translated so well into the remake. Big love to the listeners who made it trend.”

The remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is now available on the YouTube channel of Saregama.