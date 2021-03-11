Budding musician Murtaza Retiwala on his debut single, inclination towards music and much more!

MUMBAI: Born and brought up in Mumbai, 24-year-old musician Murtaza Retiwala who has managed to well develop an audience through his cover songs like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Aayat to name a few has come up with his debut single called 'Farmaaegi Tu'. Being entirely written, sung, and composed by Murtaza “Farmaaegi Tu Abhi' is the story of a man so hopelessly in love that he will abide by every decision made by the woman his heart is set on. The title itself is 'Farmaaegi Tu Abhi' that portrays a relationship of authority and obedience, hence it’s pretty clear to the listener that she is the one calling all the shots” expressed Murtaza who penned the song soon when he got out of school.

Check out the song link here: https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/farmaaegi-tu-abhi/N14CfhJeaEA?referrer=utm...

“It’s a song which speaks about one person dominating in the relationship. I used to observe other people and their relationships and notice some not very happy in them. Most people write songs based on their lives but this was just an observational song,” said Murtaza who worked around this song in the lockdown.

Moreover, he reveals there is another version of ‘Farmaayegi Tu’ all ready and will be releasing soon.

Infact Murtaza has worked humongously in this lockdown and made a lot of tunes ready to which he will bring it out to the audience really soon!

“My main aim is to bring out tracks that focus on the work and the voice quality of the song. I would also advise one to never give up on your passion and do what you truly believe in. This is the one thing I have always kept in mind. I started out as a singer, learnt semi-classical music, and always worked hard on doing my best. Even if your journey is going slow its fine just buckle up and keeping moving ahead. My parents who have a musical background instantly recognized this talent ooze out of me and boosted me up to follow the path that I was meant to. Now I not only sing but also write and compose music which I have never tried earlier,” added Murtaza who was filled with a lot of glee when he was narrating a brief about his past.

He also went onto announce his next project which will focus on a single instrument culminating his voice too.

