BiebervSelena trends on Twitter after live audio room

MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning today, an audio platform where rooms can be created and people can get their voices heard on any particular topic. Well, the day was nothing short of dramatic as fans of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez engaged in fierce tweet wars and made the hashtag BiebervSelena trend.

As if that wasn’t all, the chat room was also joined by pop icon Cardi B! Both the opposing parties had a lot to say about their respective sides. As we look at the trending topic, here are some of the few tweets that cracked us up. Scroll down for a glimpse of this bizarre Twitter war.

They're asking why selenators are in their space when they literally mention selena on the tag #BieberVSelena pic.twitter.com/vmDYKton0p — Dino (@rarepsj) March 9, 2021

CARDI JOINED BYE she probably thought it was actually justin and selena in there#biebervselena pic.twitter.com/aZu5UmvDM6 — Sara (fan account) (@SeIenaxririi) March 9, 2021

THIS IS LITERALLY MAKING STAN TWITTER HISTORY#biebervselena pic.twitter.com/mnimJqOnkd — suhani ‘04 (@wastedghosts) March 9, 2021

“#BiebervSelena trends in the United States after a massive fan war erupts on Twitter’s new feature”



The massive fan war: pic.twitter.com/eePBPFqLqs — lukas (@goldhaylor) March 9, 2021

Earlier this month, we were treated with two big releases: DJ Snake & Selena Gomez's Selfish Love and Justin Bieber's Hold On. Both the songs have huge chart-topping potential, thanks to the artists involved. After their super successful collaboration in Taki Taki, DJ Snake and Selena teased their upcoming single on February 25. On the other hand, Justin who recently turned 27, revealed as a surprise for his fans that his new single was on its way this Friday.