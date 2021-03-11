For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Mar 2021 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

#BiebervSelena trends on Twitter after live audio room

MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning today, an audio platform where rooms can be created and people can get their voices heard on any particular topic. Well, the day was nothing short of dramatic as fans of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez engaged in fierce tweet wars and made the hashtag BiebervSelena trend.

As if that wasn’t all, the chat room was also joined by pop icon Cardi B! Both the opposing parties had a lot to say about their respective sides. As we look at the trending topic, here are some of the few tweets that cracked us up. Scroll down for a glimpse of this bizarre Twitter war.

Earlier this month, we were treated with two big releases: DJ Snake & Selena Gomez's Selfish Love and Justin Bieber's Hold On. Both the songs have huge chart-topping potential, thanks to the artists involved. After their super successful collaboration in Taki Taki, DJ Snake and Selena teased their upcoming single on February 25. On the other hand, Justin who recently turned 27, revealed as a surprise for his fans that his new single was on its way this Friday.

Tags
BiebervSelena Selena Gomez Justin Bieber DJ Snake Taki Taki
Related news
News | 10 Mar 2021

Selena Gomez to release different album and 'maybe' retire music

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has made a rare admission.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez out now!

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has joined forces with pop superstar Selena Gomez for a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “Selfish Love.” Accompanied by a video from award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra, “Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the French DJ/pro

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Justin Bieber's 'Hold On' new music video is out

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's new song and music video for "Hold On" are nothing short of breathtaking.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber are in the list of most-followed stars on Instagram

MUMBAI: When it comes to social media, Instagram has long been a platform for fans to interact with their favourite celebrities.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake reunite for sinuous 'Selfish Love'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and DJ Snake dropped the funky, hip-swiveling bi-lingual jam "Selfish Love" on Friday (March 5.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Google drops 'bad news' for YouTubers in India and other regions

MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

top# 5 articles

1
Anushka Jag releases Fierce new single "Hurricane"

MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her electric new single “Hurricane.” With her empowering lyrics and dynamic vocals, Anushka Jag...read more

2
After The Weeknd, Zayn Malik now calls Grammys 'corrupt'

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik had slammed the Recording Academy and the Grammy awards, accusing them of being biased and corrupt, and...read more

3
Demi Lovato turned to drugs during suicidal struggles

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has admitted her drug abuse “saved her life at times”. The Confident hitmaker – who was hospitalised for a drug overdose in July...read more

4
#BiebervSelena trends on Twitter after live audio room

MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning...read more

5
We believe in giving wings to talented people: Pawan Chawla on raising a platform to support talent

MUMBAI: Pawan Chawla, Producer & Founder of a Leading celebrity company P&M Movies will be producing for a series of music videos for singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games