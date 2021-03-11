BiebervSelena trends on Twitter after live audio room

MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning today, an audio platform where rooms can be created and people can get their voices heard on any particular topic. Well, the day was nothing short of dramatic as fans of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez engaged in fierce tweet wars and made the hashtag BiebervSelena trend.
As if that wasn’t all, the chat room was also joined by pop icon Cardi B! Both the opposing parties had a lot to say about their respective sides. As we look at the trending topic, here are some of the few tweets that cracked us up. Scroll down for a glimpse of this bizarre Twitter war.
They're asking why selenators are in their space when they literally mention selena on the tag #BieberVSelena pic.twitter.com/vmDYKton0p
— Dino (@rarepsj) March 9, 2021
CARDI JOINED BYE she probably thought it was actually justin and selena in there#biebervselena pic.twitter.com/aZu5UmvDM6
— Sara (fan account) (@SeIenaxririi) March 9, 2021
THIS IS LITERALLY MAKING STAN TWITTER HISTORY#biebervselena pic.twitter.com/mnimJqOnkd
— suhani ‘04 (@wastedghosts) March 9, 2021
“#BiebervSelena trends in the United States after a massive fan war erupts on Twitter’s new feature”
The massive fan war: pic.twitter.com/eePBPFqLqs
— lukas (@goldhaylor) March 9, 2021
Earlier this month, we were treated with two big releases: DJ Snake & Selena Gomez's Selfish Love and Justin Bieber's Hold On. Both the songs have huge chart-topping potential, thanks to the artists involved. After their super successful collaboration in Taki Taki, DJ Snake and Selena teased their upcoming single on February 25. On the other hand, Justin who recently turned 27, revealed as a surprise for his fans that his new single was on its way this Friday.
MUMBAI: Google just made an announcement that can make YouTubers a bit poorer in India and other read more
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her electric new single “Hurricane.” With her empowering lyrics and dynamic vocals, Anushka Jag...read more
MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik had slammed the Recording Academy and the Grammy awards, accusing them of being biased and corrupt, and...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has admitted her drug abuse “saved her life at times”. The Confident hitmaker – who was hospitalised for a drug overdose in July...read more
MUMBAI: BiebervSelena is trending on Twitter for the most bizarre reasons! For the unversed, a new Twitter feature, Twitter Spaces, began functioning...read more
MUMBAI: Pawan Chawla, Producer & Founder of a Leading celebrity company P&M Movies will be producing for a series of music videos for singer...read more