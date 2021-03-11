Being a public figure comes with a lot of judgement: Actor, singer, composer and digital super star Danish Alfaaz

MUMBAI: Danish Alfaaz says being constantly judged is a part and parcel of being a public figure, and he agrees it can be unfair sometimes.
Asked what he thinks about constant judgment made on content creators and influencers “I understand the concept of social media influencers and content creation on social media is fairly new but that doesn’t mean one has the right to be rude and troll us. It is very easy to sit in the comfort of your home, scroll through your Instagram feed and pass judgments but it is difficult to put yourself out there”
Danish states that given all the craziness content creators go through, they still “make it work, so it wouldn't hurt being just a little considerate sometimes".
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was a guest on the singing reality show "Indian Idol" recently, and a pleasant surprise awaited the actor. He was...read more
MUMBAI: People no longer listen to film songs, feels Shaan, who has done playback duty in Bollywood for over a couple of decades. "People have...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer John Altman, who played the role of Nick Cotton on the show EastEnders, says the writers' job on the show was challenging,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single "...read more
MUMBAI: Its not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied. Kanye's long...read more