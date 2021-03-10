Watch BLACKPINK's Rosé on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Rosé is making an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On March 9, Headline Planet reported that Rosé will be performing on the March 16 episode of NBC’s late-night talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Rosé is slated to make her solo debut on March 12 with the single album “R,” which contains the title track “On The Ground” and the b-side “Gone.” The specific songs she will perform on the talk show have not been revealed yet.

BLACKPINK guested on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as a group in June 2020. At the time, the girl group premiered the performance of “How You Like That” and took on the “Try Not to Laugh” challenge with Jimmy Fallon.

What would you like to see during Rosé’s solo guest appearance on “The Tonight Show”?