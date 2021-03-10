Twinjabi's 'Talk of the Town' video is about whirlwind romance

MUMBAI: The Indian-American musical duo Twinjabi -- Kush and Neill Nijhawan -- have launched the trailer of their upcoming music video "Talk of the town".
The trailer showcases the flamboyant charm of the twin singers. The audio was released earlier in February and since then 'Twinjabians' have been demanding a music video. The duo enjoys a loyal fan base all over the world.
"We are excited about and proud of the 'Talk of the town' video, it is a special song for us. It tells the story of a whirlwind romance between long-lost lovers, and you'll have to watch the video to see how it all unfolds! This release is a big moment for the Twinjabi Gang and all of India," the duo said.
The Indian-American duo recently performance for Vh1 and was widely appreciated. Kush and Neil Nijhawan have established a strong foothold in the pop industry with their viral hits such as "Bombay", "Rani recognize" and "Desi dons". The twins plan on visiting India as soon as the pandemic subsides and travelling restrictions are relaxed.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: Mohammed Irfan, who is known for his soothing voice in Behne De, Phir Mohabbat, Muskarane and Banjaara, brings a soulful song titled Belafz...read more
MUMBAI: The full version of the soulful track ‘Bemtalab’ from ALTBalaji’s much-talked-about show ‘The Married Woman’ is out now. The makers have...read more
MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has made a rare admission. As the cover star of Vogue's April 2021 issue, the multi-hyphenate pulled back the curtain on a...read more
MUMBAI: Its not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied. Kanye's long...read more