The Married Woman: The full version of the soulful track 'Bematlab' out now!

MUMBAI: The full version of the soulful track ‘Bemtalab’ from ALTBalaji’s much-talked-about show ‘The Married Woman’ is out now. The makers have showcased a glimpse of the song a week before it’s launch, which has certainly added to the show’s popularity.

Ever since the makers have launched the impressive trailer, the soothing track from the show ‘Bematlab’ has caught the fancy of the people, especially the music buffs, who were eagerly awaiting to enjoy the full version of the song launched today, across the official social media handles of ALTBalaji.

Composed, sung, and penned by the multi-talented Amrita Bagchi, the meaningful track portrays Astha and Peeplika's journey, portrayed by Ridhi Dogra & Monica Dogra respectively, in the show.

'The Married Woman' is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

‘The Married Woman’ is streaming only on ALTBalaji!