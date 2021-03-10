For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Mar 2021 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Blackpink's Rosé to release solo album

MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and who can blame them?

News of the main vocalist’s solo project have been getting plenty of airtime and dominating headlines ever since fellow Blackpink member Jennie released her solo single, the aptly-named Solo, in November 2018. Subsequently, Blinks have been picketing for YG Entertainment to release the solo projects of the remaining three members.

Rose (full name Roseanne Park Chae Young), who’s also the global ambassador for Saint Laurent and the muse of YSL Beauty, is expected to be decked out in the French luxury fashion house’s stunning outfits in the music videos for On The Ground and Gone, the only two tracks on -R-.

The Australian-Korean singer first teased Gone ahead of Blackpink’s first-ever livestream concert The Show earlier in January. The teaser video, which featured Rose singing over a minimalist guitar melody quickly gained a staggering 40 million-plus views in less than a month. Rose later lit up the stage with a live performance of Gone at The Show on January 31.

Rose co-wrote both On The Ground and Gone with a team of talented writers, including Teddy Park, who is said to be single-handedly responsible for Blackpink's catalogue of superhit songs.

Posters for -R- have also been heavily promoted by Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa, building the momentum leading up to the release, and a 15-second trailer for On The Ground was uploaded on Blackpink’s YouTube channel earlier this week.

The short-but-sweet clip features Rose embodying high-fashion glamour in a lilac gown and fur coat while staring melancholically out of a limousine window. Could they be Saint Laurent pieces? We'll soon find out.

The wait is nearly over. -R- is scheduled to be released on March 12, with the physical album release to follow on March 16.

BLACKPINK Rose music Singer
