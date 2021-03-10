Adam Levine: Megan Thee Stallion is a wonderful human being

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single "Beautiful Mistakes", which released last week.
"She's amazing. We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do (this song) because we've had this great history of (collaborations). We love being there, in that moment, to collaborate with someone like her," he told People magazine.
"She was so epic on set. (She is) just a lovely human being. It was instant chemistry. (I) adore her. She's the best," added the 41-year-old frontman of the three-time Grammy winning pop-rock band, Maroon 5, which, apart from Levine, includes James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: SpotlampE, the go to music platform for independent artists, by 9X Media, has launched a new Punjabi track titled ‘Waqt Te Pyar’ by Rythm...read more
Euphony Official has never failed to have its audience to be in awe of their amazing and soulful music all over India. Euphony Official was formed in...read more
MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and...read more
MUMBAI: Beyonce rightly said that the world is run by girls and when they support one another, there is no limitations to their success. From Billie...read more
MUMBAI: People no longer listen to film songs, feels Shaan, who has done playback duty in Bollywood for over a couple of decades. "People have...read more