For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Mar 2021 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

Adam Levine: Megan Thee Stallion is a wonderful human being

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single "Beautiful Mistakes", which released last week.

"She's amazing. We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do (this song) because we've had this great history of (collaborations). We love being there, in that moment, to collaborate with someone like her," he told People magazine.

"She was so epic on set. (She is) just a lovely human being. It was instant chemistry. (I) adore her. She's the best," added the 41-year-old frontman of the three-time Grammy winning pop-rock band, Maroon 5, which, apart from Levine, includes James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adam Levine Megan Thee Stallion Singer Maroon 5 PJ Morton Matt Flynn
Related news
News | 10 Mar 2021

Blackpink's Rosé to release solo album

MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and who can blame them?

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

Selena Gomez to release different album and 'maybe' retire music

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has made a rare admission.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

Twinjabi's 'Talk of the Town' video is about whirlwind romance

MUMBAI: The Indian-American musical duo Twinjabi -- Kush and Neill Nijhawan -- have launched the trailer of their upcoming music video "Talk of the town".

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

John Altman: I wouldn't want to be a writer on EastEnders

MUMBAI: Actor-singer John Altman, who played the role of Nick Cotton on the show EastEnders, says the writers' job on the show was challenging, because it is tough to develop new storylines year after year.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

Demi Lovato talks about drug abuse as a coping mechanism

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has cleared up misconceptions about drug abuse and her struggle with mental health and addiction.

read more

RnM Biz

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

top# 5 articles

1
SpotlampE presents 'Waqt Te Pyar' by Rythm Mansa- A song based on reality of life

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, the go to music platform for independent artists, by 9X Media, has launched a new Punjabi track titled ‘Waqt Te Pyar’ by Rythm...read more

2
Euphony Official never fails to surprise fans: release of "Le Chal Mujhe" is already winning hearts!

Euphony Official has never failed to have its audience to be in awe of their amazing and soulful music all over India. Euphony Official was formed in...read more

3
Blackpink's Rosé to release solo album

MUMBAI: Blinks are at the edge of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated release of Blackpink Rose’s first single album, -R-, this week, and...read more

4
She Cheers For Her: Defying social clichés, Vh1 India applauded those women who support each other through Women’s Day campaigns

MUMBAI: Beyonce rightly said that the world is run by girls and when they support one another, there is no limitations to their success. From Billie...read more

5
Shaan: People have stopped listening to film songs

MUMBAI: People no longer listen to film songs, feels Shaan, who has done playback duty in Bollywood for over a couple of decades. "People have...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games