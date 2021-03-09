Prem and Hardeep's Belafz 'Baatein' sung by Mohammed Irfan is an ode to unspoken love; song out now

MUMBAI: Mohammed Irfan, who is known for his soothing voice in Behne De, Phir Mohabbat, Muskarane and Banjaara, brings a soulful song titled Belafz Baatein. Composed by Prem and Hardeep (based in the UK), written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Mohammed Irfan, Belafz Baatein is a song about things left unsaid in love. The video of the music is directed by Devang Desai, who has notable and award-winning work to his credit. Released by Sony Music India, Belafz Baatein is now available on all streaming platforms.
With over 30 years of experience in music, Prem and Hardeep have churned out evergreen melodies such as Chandni Raatein, Mohabbatein Lootaunga, Tera Mera Pyaar, Kala Chashma and Gallan Kardi. Their latest composition, Belafz Baatein depicts the melancholia of not expressing love owing to egoism. The storyline of the song follows an urban couple who split and meet coincidentally years later at an awkward juncture rife with emotions.
Music composers Prem and Hardeep say, "More often than not, love is lost because of the things that we leave unexpressed. Our song is about all the emotions that spiral out of a relationship that lacks openness. Mohammed Irfan has beautified the song in a special way. We hope to give to listeners a song they can hear repeatedly."
Mohammed Irfan says, "Belafz Baatein belongs to the kind of style of music that gave me recognition and the love of listeners. I am very excited that the song is out. The composition is brilliant and soulful. I hope the listeners love it as much as I did."
