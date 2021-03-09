Julian Jordan and Guy Arthur team up on summer-ready new track 'Let Me Be The One'

MUMBAI: After claiming the first spot on Beatport’s Top Electro House Chart last year and kicking off 2021 with the sharp and aggressive basslines of ‘Big Bad Bass’, Julian Jordan is finally back with a radio-friendly gem in collaboration with fellow STMPD producer Guy Arthur.
Spinning synths and grave melancholy piano chords combined with an echoing topline start off the track, which is soon joined by upbeat chiming beats and propelled into a palpitating bridge. Rubbery bass throbs underline the pitched and distorted vocals of the drop making for an even more thumping beat and contrast with the softer verse that follows. A final acceleration elevates into the final drop to end the song on a boisterous note.
Guy Arthur remixed Julian Jordan’s ‘Love You Better’ last year and the two decided to now fully collaborate to bring the world the enticing and fiery ‘Let Me Be The One’. The track is accompanied by a captivating music video which will be released today at 5:00 PM CET here.
Julian Jordan and Guy Arthur ‘Let Me Be The One’ is out now on STMPD RCRDS
