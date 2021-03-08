For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Mar 2021 18:30 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Women's Day Special: Shilpa Rao on voicing out issues that need attention!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao has always been vocal about social issues. She has drawn immense attention of the audience by standing up on what's right! This Women's Day'2021 she decided to do the same.

The "Malang" singer who grew up in a house had a very humanistic approach and centralised treatment towards genders. She and her brother were taught the same values irrespective of their genders. Hence she thought of sharing a few thoughts with us regarding 'gender issues in India'.

“It's about the way you look upto your life. Gender is just one part of your personality or your existence”. It's not everything, you are way beyond your gender title, what actually matters is love and respect for each other as a human being, that makes you a very good human being that's what she focuses on. There are things that need to be bettered in our society, as there is no society that is perfect, there will be issues and we need to work hard to make it better. Standing up for our issues is very important and she knows that probably one might lose things in the immediate present but it will really work out for greater good. “If you see your full life, you will need to stand on things you believe in as a woman for the greater good”, she explained.

Tags
Shilpa Rao Singer music Malang
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2021

Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in an interview with Radioandmusic, Jonita shares her true emotions regarding this joyous day.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Paloma Faith got sixth-time lucky with pregnancy during lockdown

MUMBAI: British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take the final chance.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Music album of Roohi brings wholesome entertainment; album out now

MUMBAI: One of India's most favourite music duos, Sachin-Jigar reunited with the makers of the blockbuster film, Stree to spread their signature magic with the music of the highly anticipated, Roohi.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Telugu composer MM Srilekha: 'Male ego comes in your way'

MUMBAI: MM Srilekha is the only female music composer of note in the Telugu film industry right now, having scored hit songs in films such as "Dharma Chakram", "Moodu Mukkalaata" and "Preminchu".

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Nikitaa says women deserves to be celebrated and treated as equals

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, we talk about celebrating women power and empowering women too. But is that enough? Well not for Singer Nikitaa as she feels a day is not really enough to celebrate Women’s Day.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Women's Day Special: Shilpa Rao on voicing out issues that need attention!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao has always been vocal about social issues. She has drawn immense attention of the audience by standing up on what's right! This...read more

2
Women are independent and responsible in increasing the wellbeing of our society: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, Payal Dev put forth a remarkable thought to the audience out there. She believes the world has opened up many doors for women...read more

3
Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in...read more

4
'Nadiyon paar' singer Rashmeet: Remakes if done beautifully, sound good

MUMBAI: Singer Rashmeet Kaur is on cloud nine following the success of her song, "Nadiyon paar", a recreation of the popular Shamur track "Let the...read more

5
Ahead of her 63rd GRAMMY® Award and Wow UK Festival performance, Global music sensation Anoushka Shankar announces new track 'Sister Susannah'

MUMBAI: To mark International Women’s Day, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar announces the release...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games