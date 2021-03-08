Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in an interview with Radioandmusic, Jonita shares her true emotions regarding this joyous day.

For Jonita Women’s Day is just like every other day and highlighted the fact that we should be celebrating the women in our lives and the women who inspire us daily, not just once a year. But like our birthdays only happen once a year, these marked days of celebration are a great reminder to us all to celebrate the victories of a gender that was once oppressed and has now risen to be leaders of the world," she added.

Furthermore she added, "It’s a reminder for us to celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, friends, teachers and role models; all of the female figures in our lives who have work hard and make sacrifices to help us and those around them, who support us daily, and who inspire us to be better versions of ourselves”.

The singer feels the biggest issue today faced by women are probably unequal opportunities in professional environments.