Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP releases infectious new single 'Amnesia' featuring Ami

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul has dropped an infectious new single, ‘Amnesia’featuring another Canadian Tamil artist Ami. ‘Amnesia’ has been released on maajja, the newly-launched, artist-first label alternative.
Listen to the single here:
The La+ch produced single immediately lures the listener with a rumbling bass line that leads into a sexy groove and displays a more melodic side of SVDP. The single also features new Toronto-based artist Ami, whose distinct vocal tonality effortlessly fuses with SVDP's verses. The single touches on the subject of repeating relationship pitfalls due to forgetting the mistakes in the first place, hence “catching amnesia”.
“I wanted to create something that had a tinge of 90s nostalgia with a future twist,” says SVDP of the new single. “The melody has been floating in my head for a while, and as soon as I heard the bass line that La+ch sent me, it clicked so easily. A big part of the song was introducing Ami to my audience. His voice is so special and unique, I really do believe that he’s going to be a force in the scene soon enough, it’s inevitable,” he adds.
Shan Vincent de Paul is readying his third studio album Made in Jaffna for release later this year.
