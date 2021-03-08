For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Mar 2021 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP releases infectious new single 'Amnesia' featuring Ami

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul has dropped an infectious new single, ‘Amnesia’featuring another Canadian Tamil artist Ami. ‘Amnesia’ has been released on maajja, the newly-launched, artist-first label alternative.

Listen to the single here:

The La+ch produced single immediately lures the listener with a rumbling bass line that leads into a sexy groove and displays a more melodic side of SVDP. The single also features new Toronto-based artist Ami, whose distinct vocal tonality effortlessly fuses with SVDP's verses. The single touches on the subject of repeating relationship pitfalls due to forgetting the mistakes in the first place, hence “catching amnesia”.

“I wanted to create something that had a tinge of 90s nostalgia with a future twist,” says SVDP of the new single. “The melody has been floating in my head for a while, and as soon as I heard the bass line that La+ch sent me, it clicked so easily. A big part of the song was introducing Ami to my audience. His voice is so special and unique, I really do believe that he’s going to be a force in the scene soon enough, it’s inevitable,” he adds.

Shan Vincent de Paul is readying his third studio album Made in Jaffna for release later this year.

Tags
Tamil rapper SVDP Amnesia Ami
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2020

Shan Vincent de Paul creates visual mixtape "PURGATORY" in response to global pandemic COVID-19

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Jaffna-born rapper and producer to release ‘PURGATORY: The Isolation Tapes’ with 24-hour live stream on Instagram and will include special guests and interviews

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul releases new single, 'Best Friend'

MUMBAI: Ahead of his India tour, Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul dropped a new single with his Mrithangam Raps collaborator and Sri Lankan-Canadian singer/producer Yanchan, ‘Best Friend’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Women's Day Special: Shilpa Rao on voicing out issues that need attention!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao has always been vocal about social issues. She has drawn immense attention of the audience by standing up on what's right! This...read more

2
Women are independent and responsible in increasing the wellbeing of our society: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, Payal Dev put forth a remarkable thought to the audience out there. She believes the world has opened up many doors for women...read more

3
'Nadiyon paar' singer Rashmeet: Remakes if done beautifully, sound good

MUMBAI: Singer Rashmeet Kaur is on cloud nine following the success of her song, "Nadiyon paar", a recreation of the popular Shamur track "Let the...read more

4
Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in...read more

5
Ahead of her 63rd GRAMMY® Award and Wow UK Festival performance, Global music sensation Anoushka Shankar announces new track 'Sister Susannah'

MUMBAI: To mark International Women’s Day, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar announces the release...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games