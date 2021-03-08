For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Mar 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Telugu composer MM Srilekha: 'Male ego comes in your way'

MUMBAI: MM Srilekha is the only female music composer of note in the Telugu film industry right now, having scored hit songs in films such as "Dharma Chakram", "Moodu Mukkalaata" and "Preminchu". She feels that music from Telangana always appeals to people all over India.

"Telugu music has been loved by everyone in the country. It is not new. The songs are such that people like either the lyrics or the music in general. It has a melodious base. So many tracks have become famous and tunes have been remixed. It is ever evolving," she tells IANS.

"Unofficially I have have composing for 11 years but on record it has been just about eight years. I have grown up in a family where my father is into music and direction. So, I have grown up in that atmosphere. Becoming a music director came naturally to me," says the music director, who is a cousin of music composer M.M. Keeravani and director SS Rajamouli.

While she thoroughly enjoys her job, Srilekha does highlight the challenges female musicians have to face in the country.

"It's is a male dominated industry and you have to face so many things. Time and again, the male ego comes in your way, be it from the director, the manager, producer or the actor. Everybody shows their ego to the music director, especially female directors. Generally females are considered very sensitive and they forget that we are also technicians. You end up asking people, "why are you shouting at me", "why are you calling me late", when there is no reason for them to call," she says.

The composer adds: "There should not be barriers. You have to cooperate with the director irrespective of the gender. The orchestra people are all men and you have to give them instructions all the time. There is a constant hassle to convince the director and audience and you have to struggle and be thorough."

On the occasion of Woman's Day, the music director will participate as a panelist for The Indian Performing Arts Right Society Limited (IPRS) campaign called, "#HERmusic. She, along with other panelists, will discuss the growth of female musicians in the industry and the challenges being faced.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
MM Srilekha music Telugu composer
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2021

Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in an interview with Radioandmusic, Jonita shares her true emotions regarding this joyous day.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Women's Day Special: Shilpa Rao on voicing out issues that need attention!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao has always been vocal about social issues. She has drawn immense attention of the audience by standing up on what's right! This Women's Day'2021 she decided to do the same.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Music album of Roohi brings wholesome entertainment; album out now

MUMBAI: One of India's most favourite music duos, Sachin-Jigar reunited with the makers of the blockbuster film, Stree to spread their signature magic with the music of the highly anticipated, Roohi.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Travis Barker gushes about 'great mom' Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Musician Travis Barker couldn't stop raving about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on actress Drew Barrymore's popular chat show.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Women are independent and responsible in increasing the wellbeing of our society: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, Payal Dev put forth a remarkable thought to the audience out there. She believes the world has opened up many doors for women where they feel safe and secure to take a stand for themselves.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music album of Roohi brings wholesome entertainment; album out now

MUMBAI: One of India's most favourite music duos, Sachin-Jigar reunited with the makers of the blockbuster film, Stree to spread their signature...read more

2
Lana Del Rey 'didn't feel like singing' after Amy Winehouse's death

MUMBAI: Amy Winehouse's death in February 2011 had a big impact on a lot of people including singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently opened...read more

3
Paloma Faith got sixth-time lucky with pregnancy during lockdown

MUMBAI: British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take...read more

4
Women's Day, a reminder to celebrate victories of gender that was once oppressed and now risen: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in...read more

5
Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP releases infectious new single 'Amnesia' featuring Ami

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul has dropped an infectious new single, ‘Amnesia’featuring another Canadian Tamil artist Ami. ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games