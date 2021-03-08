For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Mar 2021 15:56 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Nikitaa says women deserves to be celebrated and treated as equals

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, we talk about celebrating women power and empowering women too. But is that enough? Well not for Singer Nikitaa as she feels a day is not really enough to celebrate Women’s Day.

She expresses on how women should be treated equally and elaborates on this issue. “

"As long as we live in a world where all those of us who aren’t men have to justify or prove that we deserve to be celebrated and treated as equals, a single day of recognition won’t be enough, " shares Nikitaa

In her opinion, the biggest issue women (and really all those who don’t identify as men) face today is not being accepted in our wholeness, our multidimensionality. We live in a world where a woman’s value and significance is still determined by her contribution, as opposed to being valued and considered significant because of her very existence. “I think this is such a big issue that we - as women - have fallen for this kind of thinking as well. And I believe that to realize as women that we are significant simply because we exist, and to remember that while unlearning the rest is a pretty powerful place to start," she adds.

Nikitaa Singer songwriter Women's day
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India's First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – 'Learn Buddy'

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experie

MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shor

This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Moj, India's leading short video platform

NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:

NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

