Music album of Roohi brings wholesome entertainment; album out now

MUMBAI: One of India's most favourite music duos, Sachin-Jigar reunited with the makers of the blockbuster film, Stree to spread their signature magic with the music of the highly anticipated, Roohi. Released by Sony Music India, the entire music album of horror-comedy is now available on all streaming platforms.
Known for putting together eclectic music albums, the popular music duo offer four songs, namely - Panghat (a party song), Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play Again), Kiston (love song),, Bhauji and Bhootni. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, each song brings a distinct flavour to the album making it an exciting mixed bag for music buffs.
Sachin-Jigar say, "The music album of Roohi is wholesome and entertaining and there's something in it for everyone. The experience of collaborating with the makers of Stree was fun and the compositions came to us very naturally. We are very happy to share this album with the listeners."
Amitabh Bhattacharya says, "Writing songs for the horror-comedy genre brought a very different experience and perspective to me. I thank the music team of Roohi for giving me a wide creative bandwidth. The lyrics and the melody have been meshed so beautifully by Sachin-Jigar. The entire album sounds sublime. We're all excited to know the listeners' response."
The entire album of Roohi is now available on all streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more
MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Amy Winehouse's death in February 2011 had a big impact on a lot of people including singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently opened...read more
MUMBAI: British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's belief is simple- Every day is “Women’s Day”. Why celebrate this just for a day? Asks Jonita Gandhi to the audience. Well, in...read more
MUMBAI: Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul has dropped an infectious new single, ‘Amnesia’featuring another Canadian Tamil artist Ami. ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao has always been vocal about social issues. She has drawn immense attention of the audience by standing up on what's right! This...read more