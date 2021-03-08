For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Mar 2021

Lana Del Rey 'didn't feel like singing' after Amy Winehouse's death

MUMBAI: Amy Winehouse's death in February 2011 had a big impact on a lot of people including singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently opened about being devastated upon hearing the news. Winehouse died owing to alcohol poisoning.

"I personally felt like I didn't even want to sing anymore," Lana recalled in an interview with Mojo magazine, as reported by People.

She recalled how, she was buzzing "for 10 seconds", following the first positive review of her song, "Video Games", but was soon overshadowed by the news of Winehouse's death.

"I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling and then the news (was) everywhere. On all the televisions, (it was announced) that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. No!," she recalled.

(Source: IANS)

