Sony Entertainment Television promises wholesome entertainment on the weekends with dance and music

MUMBAI: This festive season will bring about a pleasant change. With the advent of Holi, Sony Entertainment Television promises to pack the weekends with wholesome entertainment starting 27th March. The channel will air Super Dancer – Chapter 4, the new season of the popular kids dance reality show at 8:00pm followed by current season of Indian Idol, Season 12, at 9:30pm every Sat-Sun from 27th March.
Since launch, Indian Idol – Season 12 has been mesmerising the audience with its musical soiree every weekend with talent par excellence. The show enjoys unparalleled popularity with the TV viewers and is the #1 rated non-fiction property in Hindi GEC category (2020-21 YTD). While the journey of the Indian Idol – Season 12 contestants will now continue at a new time (9:30pm), the promise to entertain and engage viewers remains the same. The forthcoming weekends, starting 27th March, will mark an exceptional jugalbandi of dance and music making it a one-stop destination for entertainment unlimited.
Himesh Reshammiya, one of the judges of Indian Idol shared “While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show – Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same… your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Sat-Sun at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting 27th March. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin!”
Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM.
