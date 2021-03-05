For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Mar 2021 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez out now!

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has joined forces with pop superstar Selena Gomez for a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “Selfish Love.” Accompanied by a video from award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra, “Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the French DJ/producer and Gomez, who appeared on his four-times-platinum, chart-topping, record-breaking smash hit “Taki Taki” in 2018. Listen to “Selfish Love” by DJ Snake & Selena Gomez HERE, and check out the video HERE [LINK TK].

"With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afro beat, latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after “Taki Taki” we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. “Selfish Love” came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together." – DJ Snake on the release of “Selfish Love”

The first new music from DJ Snake since last summer, “Selfish Love” showcases his one-of-a-kind skill at fusing genres and styles, bringing the bouncy rhythms of Latin pop to his boundary-pushing electronic production. With its dreamy textures and delicate saxophone tones, the track centers on a beautifully bittersweet vocal performance from Gomez, who drifts from Spanish to English and back again with both incredible grace and plenty of raw emotion.

Also featuring Ozuna and Cardi B, “Taki Taki” premiered in September 2018 and soon became one of the most-streamed songs in Spotify history. It also reached No. 1 in sixteen countries across the globe, while its visual emerged as one of YouTube’s most highly viewed music videos of all time.

