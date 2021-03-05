For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Mar 2021 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Sam and Sounds drops enchanting new single 'Weird Day'

MUMBAI: South East singer-songwriter Sam and Sounds returns with new single ‘Weird Day’, out 4th March.

Pairing the warm sounds of a ukulele with Sam’s pitch-perfect vocals, ‘Weird Day’ is an enchanting love song that sees the Surrey-born artist serenade the special girl in his life. It marks his second single release in quick succession, following January’s ‘Silly’, a track that Indie Central Music described as a “stunning feelgood anthem”.

“‘Weird Day’ was, at first, meant to just be a song about liking sleep!” Sam explains. “But it turned into a much deeper concept. The idea that dreams might be the only way of being with someone you love really appealed to me.

He continues: “For me personally, the meaning of the song was driven by not being able to meet up with or hold and hug my girlfriend during the national lockdowns caused by the pandemic. However, I’ve since realised that the lyrics to the song could well represent different situations to so many people.”

After launching his music career in the depths of a worldwide pandemic, his first six singles, ‘Do It All Again’, ‘Addicted To You’, ‘Cloud 9’, ‘In Time, She’s Mine’, ‘Mamma Mia Girl’ and ‘About You Now’ soared to over 1.7 million streams and 54,000 monthly listeners in the space of a few short months. He was also listed by Indie Music Central as one of their top three artists of 2020 and nominated for their ‘Indie Discoveries of 2020’ awards.

Continuing his hot streak with another emotion-drenched single, 2021 is destined to be the breakout year for Sam and Sounds.

Tags
Sam Sounds Weird Day Singer music
Related news
News | 05 Mar 2021

Roots Entertainment drops a romantic track "Dil Tune Toda Hai" (female version)

MUMBAI: Dil Tune Toda Hai is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Sony Entertainment Television promises wholesome entertainment on the weekends with dance and music

MUMBAI: This festive season will bring about a pleasant change. With the advent of Holi, Sony Entertainment Television promises to pack the weekends with wholesome entertainment starting 27th March.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Rohanpreet Singh bowled over Neha Kakkar's "hotness"

MUMBAI: Singer Rohanpreet Singh gushed over his wife, singer Neha Kakkar’s “hotness” in glamorous new photos shared by her on Instagram. She wore a black sequinned saree with a navy blue velvet blouse. He also featured in some of the pictures and was dressed in a black and white suit.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Sachin Jigar's 'Na Nai Sunna' is one of a kind video; do take a glimpse!

MUMBAI: Iconic music duo, Sachin-Jigar welcome listeners to the fantastical world of Na Nai Sunna, released by Sony Music India today.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez out now!

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has joined forces with pop superstar Selena Gomez for a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “Selfish Love.” Accompanied by a video from award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra, “Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the French DJ/pro

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber are in the list of most-followed stars on Instagram

MUMBAI: When it comes to social media, Instagram has long been a platform for fans to interact with their favourite celebrities. Today, the photo-...read more

2
Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez out now!

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has joined forces with pop superstar Selena Gomez for a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “...read more

3
Roots Entertainment drops a romantic track "Dil Tune Toda Hai" (female version)

MUMBAI: Dil Tune Toda Hai is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. The...read more

4
Rohanpreet Singh bowled over Neha Kakkar's "hotness"

MUMBAI: Singer Rohanpreet Singh gushed over his wife, singer Neha Kakkar’s “hotness” in glamorous new photos shared by her on Instagram. She wore a...read more

5
Mika Singh: I will get married only when Salman Khan does

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has declared that he will get married only after Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan ties the knot! Mika Singh...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games