For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Mar 2021 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Sachin Jigar's 'Na Nai Sunna' is one of a kind video; do take a glimpse!

MUMBAI: Iconic music duo, Sachin-Jigar welcome listeners to the fantastical world of Na Nai Sunna, released by Sony Music India today. A creative collaboration between Sachin-Jigar and international DJ and producer R3HAB, the newly released song is an upbeat party number that features Jigar Saraiya, the glamorous actress, Krystle D'Souza and comedy queen, Bharti Singh.

The music video is a riot of colours as Jigar & Krystle accidentally enter a bizarre virtual world where anything is possible – from candy floss clouds, to shiny disco ball planets, giant flying donuts & even a pink pet tiger! Sung by Jigar Saraiya and Nikita Gandhi and penned by Vayu, the song is a blend of electronic and contemporary elements that is sure to take over the dance floor! After a year of uncertainties, Na Nai Sunna promises a dose of fun that has been long overdue.

Sachin-Jigar says, "Creating Na Nai Sunna with R3HAB, who is half way across the world, has been awesome! Independent music gives us creative freedom and the possibilities are endless! We have introduced and mixed varied sounds into the song with the aim to offer a unique experience to listeners. The visual treatment of the song is vibrant and eccentric and it feels great to have the track coalesce with it. We welcome viewers into the world of Na Na Sunna!"

Actress Krystle D'Souza says, "Na Nai Sunna is my kind of jam! I am so glad that it is out now for everyone to experience! Shooting the video was so much fun and I am very thankful for this one-of-a-kind collaboration with Sachin Jigar & R3HAB. I hope audiences enjoy it just as much and more."

Bharti Singh says, "I could have never imagined that I would be part of a song that has such a unique treatment. Thanks to Sachin Jigar for introducing me into the world of Na Nai Sunna. This ¬mazedaar song is full of surprises and I’m excited for audiences to discover them all."

Released by Sony Music India, Na Nai Sunna is now available on all streaming platforms.

Tags
Sony Music India Sachin Jigar music
Related news
News | 05 Mar 2021

Roots Entertainment drops a romantic track "Dil Tune Toda Hai" (female version)

MUMBAI: Dil Tune Toda Hai is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Sony Entertainment Television promises wholesome entertainment on the weekends with dance and music

MUMBAI: This festive season will bring about a pleasant change. With the advent of Holi, Sony Entertainment Television promises to pack the weekends with wholesome entertainment starting 27th March.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Sam and Sounds drops enchanting new single 'Weird Day'

MUMBAI: South East singer-songwriter Sam and Sounds returns with new single ‘Weird Day’, out 4th March.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Rohanpreet Singh bowled over Neha Kakkar's "hotness"

MUMBAI: Singer Rohanpreet Singh gushed over his wife, singer Neha Kakkar’s “hotness” in glamorous new photos shared by her on Instagram. She wore a black sequinned saree with a navy blue velvet blouse. He also featured in some of the pictures and was dressed in a black and white suit.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2021

Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez out now!

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has joined forces with pop superstar Selena Gomez for a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “Selfish Love.” Accompanied by a video from award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra, “Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the French DJ/pro

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oliver Francis signs to Hopeless Records, releases new song and video

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis has announced a new partnership with Hopeless Records, who will launch his new imprint, Wild Halo, under their umbrella....read more

2
South Indian music sensation Dhee releases her first independent single, 'Enjoy Enjaami'

MUMBAI: Chennai-based playback singer Dhee, known to many as the voice behind the only billion-views Tamil hit till date, ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the...read more

3
Why Spotify removed hundreds of K-pop songs

MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High Hundreds of...read more

4
Singer Louise Redknapp felt unimportant during the last few months of her marriage

MUMBAI: Singer Louise Redknapp has revealed in her recently released book "You've Got This" that she felt unimportant during the last few months of...read more

5
Sony Entertainment Television promises wholesome entertainment on the weekends with dance and music

MUMBAI: This festive season will bring about a pleasant change. With the advent of Holi, Sony Entertainment Television promises to pack the weekends...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games