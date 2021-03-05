For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Mar 2021 18:16

Roots Entertainment drops a romantic track "Dil Tune Toda Hai" (female version)

MUMBAI: Dil Tune Toda Hai is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.

The video will make the audience embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.

The slow paced, awe-inspiring composition and lyrics by Danish Alfaaz blends perfectly with Priyanshi Srivastava soulful voice.

Directed and music by Vibhas Arora says “Dil Tune Toda Hai is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope audience likes it as much as we do"

Muskan Sharma, Amardeep Phogat, Sapna Gill says “The song will keep you company when you are nursing a broken heart. It is our true honour to work with Root Entertainment. Our association with them will help us explore better and brighter future opportunities”

Presented by Rakesh Tayal says "Dil Tune Toda Hai is high on its musical richness which is rare today. It will touch your heart and leave you craving for more"

