Rohanpreet Singh bowled over Neha Kakkar's "hotness"

MUMBAI: Singer Rohanpreet Singh gushed over his wife, singer Neha Kakkar’s “hotness” in glamorous new photos shared by her on Instagram. She wore a black sequinned saree with a navy blue velvet blouse. He also featured in some of the pictures and was dressed in a black and white suit.
“Ufffff HOTNESS!!!!!!” Rohanpreet commented on Neha’s post, along with a number of emojis. Fans also showered love on the couple. “NehuPreet Jodi best,” one wrote. “Lovely couple always be together,” another commented. “Yaaar you both are the cutesttt, jiju and nehuu,” a third wrote.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has declared that he will get married only after Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan ties the knot! Mika Singh...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's new song and music video for "Hold On" are nothing short of breathtaking. On Friday (March 5), the "Anyone" hitmaker released...read more
MUMBAI: Iconic music duo, Sachin-Jigar welcome listeners to the fantastical world of Na Nai Sunna, released by Sony Music India today. A creative...read more
MUMBAI: Oliver Francis has announced a new partnership with Hopeless Records, who will launch his new imprint, Wild Halo, under their umbrella....read more
MUMBAI: Chennai-based playback singer Dhee, known to many as the voice behind the only billion-views Tamil hit till date, ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the...read more