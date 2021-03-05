For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Mar 2021 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Francis signs to Hopeless Records, releases new song and video

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis has announced a new partnership with Hopeless Records, who will launch his new imprint, Wild Halo, under their umbrella. Alongside the signing, Oliver has released a new single and video for “Toxic Paradise”. Fans can stream the song here smarturl.it/TOXICPARADISE and watch the video here: smarturl.it/TOXICPARADISEvideo

After amassing 100 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim for his previous work, Oliver widens the scope of the genre, fusing sci-fi ambition to gritty trap. “Toxic Paradise”, co-written by Aaron Gillespie of Underoath, is the first episode in Oliver’s bold new series of cinematic music videos. Directed by Oliver himself and Orie McGinnis, the universe of "Toxic Paradise" is set in a retro-futuristic, post-apocalyptic world  – signifying a creative evolution for the Columbia, Missouri rapper, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. 

In this episode, we see Oliver collected by his friend Lynx and supplied with the pharmaceutical, 'Venom', upon which he is dependent.  “It is about the moment where I arrive,” Francis says. “I’m landing in Los Angeles, looking for drugs, obtaining them, and taking them, ultimately. ‘Toxic Paradise’ is giving away a piece of yourself to get high.”

About the track and video, Oliver says: “‘Toxic Paradise’ is more than a song. It is a glimpse into a conceptual universe. It is a blend of 80’s synth mixed with trap, and pop music. Sonically I want to transport the listener to another place. Think Blade Runner or The Fifth Element mixed with Travis Scott. This isn’t a music video spearheaded by a random director. This is a creative collaboration between myself and Orie McGinnis.”

While success is nothing new for Oliver Francis, who has organically created a heavily engaged and interactive fanbase, “Toxic Paradise” signifies the most significant and meticulous creation of his career to date. At the helm of his quixotic vision – from conception, through writing, producing, and art direction – Oliver's attention to detail and hands-on approach has resulted in an artistic awakening.

 

