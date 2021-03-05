Mika Singh: I will get married only when Salman Khan does

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has declared that he will get married only after Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan ties the knot!
Mika Singh is the captain of Punjab Lions team in Zee TV's latest music reality show Indian Pro Music League or IPML, of which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the brand ambassador.
During the shoot of an upcoming episode of the show, Mika got chatty with host Karan Wahi and made the revelation about his wedding. The singer joked saying he was looking for a suitable girl but he would tie the knot only on one condition.
"I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League, but I will get married only after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life. As (composer) Sajid (Khan) Bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman Bhai, and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible," Mika shared on the Zee TV show.
(Source: IANS)
