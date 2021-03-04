Taylor Swift gets support from the music fraternity after she calls out Ginny and Georgia

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke.

As fans of the Grammy winner may recall, the Netflix show caused a stir on social media after taking a dig at the "Love Story" singer's personal life. "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," the line in the show stated, leading "Respect Taylor Swift" to trend on Twitter.

After learning about the mention, T.Swift took to social media on March 1 to call out the show as well as the streaming platform. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY."

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," Swift, who released her 2020 documentary via the streaming service, added. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

While neither the show nor Netflix has formally responded to Swift, she's receiving a ton of support online from fans, fellow stars like Jameela Jamil and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In fact, Alwyn, who began his love story with Swift in late 2016, took to Twitter for the first time in 2021 to "like" her tweet. Meanwhile, Jamil, who presented Swift with Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award in 2019, retweeted her message along with the caption, "Love."

Singer Ashe also replied to Swift's tweet with a "f--k. yea," while Olympian Abby Wambach wrote, "She said it," along with clapping emojis.

Todrick Hall then tweeted, "Taylor has bigger balls than any man I've ever dated. Let's make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone's personal life as the butt of a joke..."

This isn't the first time Swift, 31, has publicly defended herself, she's actually been calling out sexist double standards for years. "I think with every celebrity story there has to be a 'Yeah, but...'" she told Esquire in 2014. "Take Beyoncé: She's incredibly talented, gorgeous, perfect role model for girls, empowering women all over the world. 'Yeah, but...let's try to pick at her marriage.' I think that every celebrity has that. And predominantly women, unfortunately.

"I would date someone, figure out we weren't compatible or figure out we didn't work out, and then we'd break up," she continued. "That seems like a very normal thing for a young 20-something to do, and that is my biggest scandal."