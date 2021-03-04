For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Mar 2021 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift gets support from the music fraternity after she calls out Ginny and Georgia

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke.

As fans of the Grammy winner may recall, the Netflix show caused a stir on social media after taking a dig at the "Love Story" singer's personal life. "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," the line in the show stated, leading "Respect Taylor Swift" to trend on Twitter.

After learning about the mention, T.Swift took to social media on March 1 to call out the show as well as the streaming platform. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY."

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," Swift, who released her 2020 documentary via the streaming service, added. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

While neither the show nor Netflix has formally responded to Swift, she's receiving a ton of support online from fans, fellow stars like Jameela Jamil and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In fact, Alwyn, who began his love story with Swift in late 2016, took to Twitter for the first time in 2021 to "like" her tweet. Meanwhile, Jamil, who presented Swift with Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award in 2019, retweeted her message along with the caption, "Love."

Singer Ashe also replied to Swift's tweet with a "f--k. yea," while Olympian Abby Wambach wrote, "She said it," along with clapping emojis.

Todrick Hall then tweeted, "Taylor has bigger balls than any man I've ever dated. Let's make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone's personal life as the butt of a joke..."

This isn't the first time Swift, 31, has publicly defended herself, she's actually been calling out sexist double standards for years. "I think with every celebrity story there has to be a 'Yeah, but...'" she told Esquire in 2014. "Take Beyoncé: She's incredibly talented, gorgeous, perfect role model for girls, empowering women all over the world. 'Yeah, but...let's try to pick at her marriage.' I think that every celebrity has that. And predominantly women, unfortunately.

"I would date someone, figure out we weren't compatible or figure out we didn't work out, and then we'd break up," she continued. "That seems like a very normal thing for a young 20-something to do, and that is my biggest scandal."

Tags
Joe Alwyn Jameela Jamil Taylor Swift Twitter
Related news
News | 03 Mar 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is thrilled that her 'Idols' Taylor Swift and Lorde are her peers

MUMBAI: How about this for an 18th birthday?

read more
News | 03 Mar 2021

John Mayer responds to criticism from Taylor Swift's fans

MUMBAI: John Mayer is learning that TikTok users have no problem with saying what they need to say. The 43-year-old musician joined the video platform and shared his first two posts on Monday, March 1, and it's safe to assume the response is not quite what he might have hoped.

read more
News | 03 Mar 2021

Did John Mayer respond or Taylor Swift's fans?

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer's quirky new video seems to be a reply to fans of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who tried to troll him on Tik Tok.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Taylor Swift accuses Netflix show for 'deeply sexist' joke

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has accused a Netflix show of "degrading" women for featuring a joke she branded "deeply sexist". The pop star tweeted to criticise the joke, which was in the season finale of comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Armaan Malik urges fans to wear mask during live concert

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Monday reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while attending public gatherings such as live concerts amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

top# 5 articles

1
Siddharth’s Nigam and Rits Badiani; new romantic song “Chup” is out

MUMBAI: Big Bang Music opened this year with a bang with Tiger Shroff’s Casanova followed by the soulful collab between Akasa and Rahi - O Maahi,...read more

2
Billie Eilish thought Orlando Bloom was ‘just some guy’ Katy Perry met

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish met Orlando Bloom—without realizing she met Orlando Bloom! In the multi-Grammy winner's recently released documentary, Billie...read more

3
Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’...read more

4
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson slaps after Blake Shelton says she doesn’t 'have time' for show

MUMBAI: Although Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed Nick Jonas back to "The Voice" with open arms, that doesn't mean they took it...read more

5
After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games