News |  04 Mar 2021 10:59 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news of her pregnancy with fans. The singer posted a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump.

Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, the mom-to-be poses with her bump in the picture and is visibly glowing. "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she posted.

Congratulatory messages poured from all sections of the film fraternity.

Dancer Shakti Mohan posted: "Congratulations," while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote: "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling ."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!"

The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low key affair in 2015.

(Source: IANS)

Shreya Ghoshal Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya Songs music
